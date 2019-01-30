Amanda Holden's khaki jumper is all kinds of cosy and we want it ASAP Wrap up in style...

Every time we check out Amanda Holden's Instagram, we wish we could take a rifle through her never-ending wardrobe. On Tuesday, the gorgeous Britain's Got Talent star shared a picture on both her Instagram Stories AND her feed, wearing a stunning sage green jumper. Clutching a plate of cakes from Marks & Spencer in the snap, we bypassed the goodies and fixated on the knitwear staple, which is from luxury high street store Reiss. The £135 jumper was made in a lovely loose-fitting ribbed design and it had a V-neck and long sleeves. The perfect capsule wardrobe piece, it looked great teamed with her Zara jeans. Casual outfit goals!

We loved Amanda's cosy Reiss jumper

Last week, the mother-of-two began filming for the new series of Britain's Got Talent, and we can't stop thinking about her incredible yellow satin dress she wore on the red carpet. The stunning creation was by high-end designer Alexis Mabille and set her back a cool £1,800.

£135, Reiss

It came complete with a sleek bodice and full, sweeping skirt. The waistband was finished with an oversized bow, which gave the whole look a sleek silhouette. Amanda, 47, teamed the dress with nude high heels and wore her trademark blonde hair in a messy bun. Taking to Instagram once again, fans went crazy for the glam look, leaving numerous positive comments. Amanda always sports a glowing look on-screen and we were excited to discover the foundation she uses is a lot cheaper than you may think. Applied by makeup artist Charlotte Reid in September, she name-checked the Invisiwear Liquid Foundation by EX1 Cosmetics which costs just £9.

The lightweight formula gives the skin a beautiful 'lit' finish. Formulated with true colour pigments, it works with your skin's natural tone to give a fabulous flawless base that stays expertly natural. No wonder Amanda is a fan!

