Rochelle Humes' colourful dress on This Morning is the first thing we'll buy come pay day Chic with a capital C

Rochelle Humes has given us fashion inspiration on Friday morning with her beautiful pink and green dress on This Morning. The 29-year-old, who hosted the show with Rylan Clark, wowed viewers with her Finery London dress. Priced at £119, we've already put this on our payday wish list. Imbued with a subtle shiny finish, the micro dot jacquard 'Sara' dress is a perfect addition for your spring wardrobe and could be the ideal choice for a wedding guest dress. The feminine dress features a dramatic high neckline and subtly voluminous sleeves.

If you're not au fait with Finery London, it's a brand founded by ex ASOS and Topshop power players, so you know it's going to be good. Having had a little perusal online, it is packed with trend-led pieces, grown-up ensembles and there's even accessories and shoes! Could this be our new go-to shopping destination? We think it might be. Prices start at £5 and most pieces won't break the bank.

Rochelle's Finery London dress is selling out fast

If Rochelle's dress is a bit too bright for you, there's also a different version with muted shades.

Rochelle gave her top tips to HELLO! fairly recently, telling us: "Dress to your body shape - that's my top tip. Don't just follow trends. There might be a trend or style around, but if it doesn't suit you, you can do that with an accessory – a bold necklace or a clutch bag. I remember when all the oversize stuff was in – the baggy tops work if you’re tiny but it doesn't work for me because I'm curvy so it adds to my shape."

She also revealed her secret to elongating her legs: "Nude heels elongate your legs – that’s my other bit of fashion advice!"