Did Rochelle Humes just take style tips from Holly Willoughby for her latest This Morning outfit? Even she's not exempt from the Holly effect it would seem

You may think if you're presenting a show yourself and you've got a large fan following, you'd probably be exempt from style crushes, but even Rochelle Humes can't escape the Holly Willoughby effect when it comes to her work wardrobe. The 29-year-old former singer, who is currently covering Holly on This Morning while she's Down Under filming I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, looked sensational on Tuesday morning's episode but we couldn't help notice the similarity between her footwear choice and that of Holly's. Yes, Rochelle opted to rock killer snakeskin boots just like Holly did on Sunday evening.

READ MORE: Rochelle and Marvin Humes tease exciting news with celebratory post

Dressed in a gorgeous, sport-luxe maroon dress by Karen Millen, Rochelle's frock featured cool monochrome trimming around the waist, neck and cuffs as well as a retro zip reminiscent of '80s tennis gear. An ultra flattering fit, the dress, which retails for £140 and is still available in all sizes online, had a high neck and a gorgeous bell skirt bottom that finished just above the knee. But, it was the boots we were most obsessed with. Made by high-street fave, River Island, the £85 burgundy snakeskin ankle boots totally brought the whole outfit together and the good news is, these too are fully stocked online in sizes ranging from two to nine. Something tells us, if you want them though you better be pretty quick - once viewers get wind that they're from the high street, they're not likely to be around for long.

READ NEXT: Holly Willoughby's NEW Marks & Spencer edit has the pink Teddy Bear coat you always wanted

Now, we have to admit, it's not wholly surprising the two women have a similar vibe when it comes to outfits. Why? Because they're both styled by TV's go-to women, Angie Smith. How she's managing these two wardrobes across the world is a mystery to us but man, is she nailing it.