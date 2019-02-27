We need to talk about Holly Willoughby's springtime dress on This Morning Get this in our wardrobe, and stat!

Holly Willoughby has seriously smashed it out of the park with a beautiful dress for Wednesday's episode of This Morning. Now the sun is shining, the 38-year-old has really upped her game for her workwear wardrobe, and we certainly approve. The multicoloured leopard print dress is a Karen Millen winner, and it's 'new in' on the brand's website. Priced at £199, this dress isn't cheap but it is timeless. With the lace detailing and the quirky asymmetric hem, you'll have everyone asking 'Ooh, where did you get your dress from?' when you wear it.

Holly, who spent last week skiing with her family, has returned back to This Morning with her work husband Phillip Schofield, and this could well be our favourite look of the week. The mum-of-three teamed the frock with her favourite nude shoes from Office and had a bronze glow.

Dress, £199, Karen Millen

Her fans have really taken a shine to this dress, with one Instagram follower writing: "Absolutely love love this dress," while another commented: "Wow you just look great in anything. You could wear a sack and would look fantastic." And the love doesn't stop there, one avid fan showed her appreciation for the dress by writing: "Wow this has got to be a top 10 for me."

Want to know who Holly's style icons are? Well, they tend to be her guests on This Morning: "Often when someone comes into the studio, I think 'Oh my god, I want to be like that person', like Joanna Lumley for example or a power house woman like Cate Blanchett," Holly once told HELLO!

Gushing over the award-winning actress the mother-of-three went on to say: "Everything about her is beautiful, from her clothes to her hair. There's an inner strength with someone like that."

Spending so much of her time presenting on the small screen means she is often styled by professionals, but when it comes to dressing herself, the TV host says she often struggles to make a choice, admitting: "I'm not that brilliant when it comes to choosing for myself".

However, the star says that while she might not be that great at styling herself, she does have a flair for styling her home. "I have learnt a lot about style over the years, but actually, I think I'm better at dressing and decorating my house than getting myself dressed in the morning!"