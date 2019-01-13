Holly Willoughby’s Dancing On Ice dress has the Internet in a frenzy Could this be her best look yet?

Holly Willoughby deserved a standing ovation for her Dancing on Ice dress on Sunday 13 January. The 37-year-old joined co-host Phillip Schofield to present the weekly ice skating show, and after last week’s chic and stylish black Roland Mouret dress, we’re pleased to see her rocking something a little more daring. The pink Rebecca Valance frock, worn with Boodles jewellry and Gina shoes, suited the blonde beauty perfectly and she looked happy and confident wearing it.

Holly’s glam squad, for those of you who don't know, includes fashion stylist Angie Smith, hairdresser Ciler Peksah and makeup artist Patsy O'Neil. "I've got a really wonderful glam team who I've worked with for a long time now. I listen to literally everything they say," she told HELLO! "Angie has helped me step out of my comfort zone a million times and given me the confidence to be a bit braver with stuff."

RELATED: Holly has the cutest style mini-me (and she's only 3)!

If you want to copy Holly’s dress, we have to warn you, it doesn’t come cheap! Priced at £xxxx, this dress could be ideal for a special occasion. Make like Holly and team it with xxxxx shoes.

MORE: Check out what Holly wore for the first week of Dancing on Ice

Holly’s Dancing on Ice looks are very different to her work day uniform on This Morning, where she’s often in high-waisted trousers, midi skirts and cute little pinafore dresses. For DOI she tends to go down the Princess route with tulle dresses and plenty of sequins.

Want to know who Holly's style icons are? Well, they are often her guests on This Morning: "Often when someone comes into the studio, I think 'Oh my god, I want to be like that person', like Joanna Lumley for example or a power house woman like Cate Blanchett," Holly once told HELLO! Gushing over the Hollywood icon actress, the mother-of-three went on to say: "Everything about her is beautiful, from her clothes to her hair. There's an inner strength with someone like that."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Holly Willoughby's high street hits