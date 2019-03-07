Lorraine Kelly's khaki leopard print dress has a surprising twist you may have missed We are loving the ITV star's latest look...

Lorraine Kelly decided to opt for the most famous print of all on Thursday as she wowed viewers of the Lorraine show in an animal print, khaki number by Warehouse. The animal print shirt dress, £45, had a directional zebra print hemline which may sound pretty out-there, but the mixed prints worked really well together! The button-up shirt dress was a lovely fit on the 59-year-old and she added opaque tights and high heel shoes from Kurt Geiger. The dress is listed as a trending item on the brand's website and has already sold out in two sizes, so get in there quick if you want one! On the official Lorraine show Instagram, one viewer wrote: "Love love love your style Lorraine, stop wearing beautiful clothes that I can actually afford - because I keep buying them!" We couldn't agree more...

Lorraine looked lovely in her leopard print dress

Lorraine may be able to work many fashion trends into her on-screen wardrobe - from funky jackets to sleek jumpsuits - but she isn't a fan of short skirts. "Anything super short I couldn’t do it! In 2015, I had to get rid of my mini-kilt which was a shame," she revealed to HELLO! in 2018. The TV veteran is confident with her look and always encourages her viewers to embrace trends in their own way. "What I love about fashion, is you see things on the catwalk and have a good laugh at them, but little trends do come through which is really good - don't be scared of that."

£46, Warehouse

The ITV favourite is a style icon for many and she hit ﻿ headlines last year when she twinned with her 23-year-old daughter Rosie. The pair wore the same Topshop suit, which was styled by Lorraine's resident stylist Mark Heyes live on air.

He showed viewers you can look fabulous no matter what age – with simple style hacks. "Mark styled it up differently - he did it really lovely for her with a t-shirt and flats, and for me I had a blouse and high heels. It was amazing that we could both wear the same suit and both look totally different" she mused.

