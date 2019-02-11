Lorraine Kelly's Bon Bon jumper is selling like hot cakes Lorraine spells it out...

Lorraine Kelly has a habit of causing a mass sellout out with the high street threads she wears on her daily show. The 59-year-old loves nothing better than a bargain and her viewers always love to check out what she is rocking. On Monday, the mother-of-one wowed in a black monochrome jumper than had the words 'Bon Bon' emblazoned across the front. How cute? The fancy knit is from high street store Oasis and is priced at a purse-friendly £38. Not bad, right? If you fancing investing in the top however, you better get cracking. Three sizes are already sold out The power of LK, eh? She teamed it with a simple white pencil skirt from Topshop and the most interesting shoes - heels with large pom poms on the toe! From Topshop, these past season stamps certainly stole our attention. If only they were still available to buy!

Ever since Gucci's logo T-shirt landed almost two years ago onto the catwalk, the slogan tee has become one of the most in-demand pieces ever.

Who can forget when Victoria Beckham famously donned her 'Fashion Stole my Smile' look? The trick to making slogans work for you is to not take the trend too seriously. Funny slogans like Lorraine's work well, and so do girl power messages, and even political statements.

The mum-of-one enjoys following the trends you see during fashion week, telling HELLO!: "What I love about fashion, is you see things on the catwalk and have a good laugh at them, but little trends do come through which is really good - don't be scared of that."

