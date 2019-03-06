Lorraine Kelly's lilac tweed skirt is a Zara must-have - you'll see! We need this bouclé number ASAP

Lorraine Kelly was a vision in lilac on Wednesday morning as she wowed viewers of the Lorraine Show. The 59-year-old TV veteran stepped out in a simple lilac crew-neck jumper from Mint Velvet and she tucked it into the waistband of her stunning bouclé skirt which is a new springtime staple from Zara. Priced at £49.99, it has a lovely frayed trim and rhinestone buttons down the front and screams Chanel. Imagine if there was a matching jacket too! The skirt is currently available online in all sizes but for how long for? We can't be sure. After all, lots of items Lorraine wears on her show tend to sell out fast.

Lorraine looked lush in lilac!

The mother-of-one also wore a pair of suede slingbacks from L.K.Bennett in dusty pink. We are glad that the Scottish star is choosing to wear an item from the luxury high street brand on her show - especially after it was reported last week that the company are facing administration.

£49.99, Zara

Sky broke the news on Friday that 500 jobs are at risk after the high street fashion retailer said it was set to call in the administrators.

Why not try the dress version? £79.99, Zara

According to Sky News City editor Mark Kleinman, accountancy firm EY will oversee the insolvency if no new investment can be found in the coming days. Mark tweeted that the "Move will be huge disappointment to founder and owner Linda Bennett."

The brand is known for its directional tweed jackets, printed dresses and extensive accessories department; no one makes fancy shoes and clutch bags quite like the high street mecca. Just ask the Duchess of Cambridge, who regularly steps out in the brand, putting their nude pumps on the map when she first wore them in 2011. We are really hoping they can be saved.

