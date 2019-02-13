You'll want Lorraine Kelly's pink leopard print jumper. FACT. On Wednesdays, Lorraine wears pink

It looks like leopard print is here to stay - it's not going anywhere, folks! The print, which has taken over the high-street in recent months, has been seen on one of our favourite daytime telly hosts, Lorraine Kelly, and we feel like there's a touch of spring to her look. On Wednesday morning's ITV show, the 59-year-old graced our screens wearing a pink leopard print jumper which she teamed with a faux leather pencil skirt (swit swoo!) from Warehouse and a pair of nude shoes from Office.

Now, we have to talk about this jumper - isn't it gorgeous?! The pink-hued leopard print knit is from Mint Velvet and costs £69. You could style it up à la Lorraine with a dressy skirt, or you could half-tuck it in a pair of jeans for a more casual look - it's an eye-catching jumper that's for sure, and we reckon it'll have everyone asking 'Ooh, where did you get that?' when you wear it. Even better, there's a little bit of cashmere in there, so it'll keep you nice and toasty. And if pink's not your thing, it also comes in your tradition leopard colour-way.

The jumper is available in short supply on Mint Velvet's website but it's currently in stock at John Lewis - run!

Lorraine appears to be a big fan of print, vibrant colours and statement frocks - she's definitely not a wallflower when it comes to her TV style. For the past thirty years we've seen her interview some of the best people in showbiz, but is there anyone she'd still love to grill? She once told HELLO!: "The Queen, she won't gonna do it though, it ain't gonna happen, but I just love her. If not, Meghan [Markle]. I'd love to talk to her."

Speaking about Prince Harry and Meghan, she continued: "Those two adore each other, you can tell. You look at that compared to Charles and Diana, chalk and cheese, I mean that's going back to the 80s isn't it? It's a real love story."