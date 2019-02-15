Recognise Lorraine Kelly's pink Ciao jumper? Holly Willoughby wore it first Great minds think alike!

Lorraine Kelly saved her best outfit til last on Friday, rocking a fabulous slogan jumper by Joanie Clothing on her show. The pastel pink 'Ciao' knit has a classic fit - a crew neck, ribbed hem and cuffs and is price at an affordable £38. The 59-year-old teamed it with black cigarette pants by Karen Millen and high heel black shoes by L.K.Bennett. If you recognise this funky top - that's because fellow ITV star Holly Willoughby wore it in 2018 during the first week of January. Talk about a new year pick-me-up! Holly, 38, styled hers slightly different - she teamed it with a black mini skirt and tights. The top is one of Joanie Clothing's best sellers and we spoke to the brand's director, who said: " You can make a style statement and stay warm with our soft slogan knits. Style with a wide leg denim, for easy daytime took. Once it gets warmer, refresh the look with button through mini or print midi skirt and pumps."

We loved Lorraine's stylish slogan top

On Valentine's Day, the mother-of-one decided to embrace the day of love in a bright red mini dress from one of her favourite high street stores Oasis.

£38, Joanie Clothing

The 'Rosie' knitted dress is priced at £40 and has contrasting white piping at the neck and sleeves. Lorraine decide to keep in with the red theme and add red high heel shoes from Aldo too.

Holly Willoughby wore the same design in 2018

It appears that Lorraine like to say it with her clothes lately. Last week the Scottish-born star wore a funky monochrome jumper than had the words 'Bon Bon' emblazoned across the front.

From high street store Oasis it is still available for a purse-friendly £38. She teamed it with a simple white pencil skirt from Topshop and the most interesting shoes - heels with large pom poms on the toe! From Topshop, these past season stamps certainly stole our attention.

