Loved Amal Clooney's royal wedding outfit? Monsoon recreated the entire look One of the best dupes we've seen in ages...

It may have been almost a year ago, but Amal Clooney's yellow outfit she wore to the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is still firmly etched in our minds. It's a well-known fact that George Clooney's wife completely stole the show (guestlist, speaking) when she donned that brighter-than-bright canary yellow Stella McCartney number for the ceremony. The bright cocktail dress featured beautiful capped sleeves, a sweetheart neckline, a below-the-knee pencil hem and a stunning large bow that tied at the back. Coupled with her funky disc hat, it was certainly a winning look.Priced at a cool £1,250 for the frock, it certainly doesn't come cheap. But if you have a wedding to go to and fancy taking a leaf out of Amal's look, you have to head to Monsoon, where you'll find a great replica of the mother-of-two's look - including her fancy headgear.

Amal's dress and hat combo stole the show at the royal wedding

The Sabrina Shift dress has a figure-following empire waist and pencil skirt and comes complete with a sweetheart neckline that gathers at the cap sleeves and is designed with a soft satin lining and it even has the all-important bow at the back. It costs a much more purse-friendlier £99. The Nerine Netted Disc Hatinator is a dead ringer for Amal's number - it is made in the same mustard tone and has the same net veil and oversized finish. Priced at £59, you could wear it for not only a wedding, but the races too.

Dress, £99 and hat, £59, Monsoon

If you cast your mind back to the royal wedding day - you may remember Amal's beauty look too, which was on fire, and for good reason - her makeup was applied by Charlotte Tilbury herself!

The makeup mogul took to Instagram at the time to share with her followers what makeup she used on the lawyer. "Such a DREAM getting one of my favourite people in the world ready for this historical British moment!!!" she said at the time.

