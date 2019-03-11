Ok, we need Holly Willoughby's new rainbow stripe skirt ASAP We are over the rainbow about HW's latest look...

Holly Willoughby kicked off her Monday morning in style, rocking the rainbow skirt of dreams and we really, really need it for our Spring wardrobe shakeup! The pleated number is from high-street store Karen Millen and priced at £160. The midi number is designed with a yellow, pink, black, tan and red colourway and has fixed pleats that don't lose their shape in the wash. Great to know you wont need to iron it, right? The high-waisted fit looked great teamed with Holly's pastel pink knit by Mango and of course, her favourite nude high heels. As always, the mother-of-two's hair had a light curl - created by her go-to hairdresser Ciler Peksah - and her makeup looked as natural and glowing as ever.

Holly has a Marilyn moment in her rainbow skirt

Holly's look was put together by Angie Smith, the only stylist she works with. We sat down with the in-demand professional, and she told HELLO! who her style crushes are. "I just love Eva Mendes - she is gorgeous," she said. Angie also loves a certain Duchess of Cambridge, too. "I really like Kate's style! I think she is looking beautiful at the moment and I loved the Missoni dress she wore recently."

£160, Karen Millen

Angie also styles a variety of ITV stars, including Rochelle Humes, but you won't see her dressing her clients in the latest popular pieces just because they are in fashion. "I'm not really into trends. You just should go with what you like," she explained.

MORE: Holly Willoughby wears fake eyelashes - and they cost just £4

Every stylist has a kit brimming with tricks of the trade and Angie told us about the one item she can't be without. "I'm obsessed with this really good new tool actually - it looks like a staple gun. It has these plastic stitches, and if you're about to go on a night out and your hem comes down, you can literally just tack it like a nail gun, and you're good to go! It's incredible." Sounds like a total game-changer!

READ: Recognise Lorraine Kelly's pink Ciao jumper? Holly Willoughby wore it first