We need to talk about Michelle Keegan's bright pink suit Pink, to make Mark wink!

Go bold or go home, ain't that right, Michelle? TV actress Michelle Keegan stepped out for a rare night out with her husband Mark Wright on Thursday night, and she looked pretty damn fabulous. The pair attended The Global Awards event held in London, and Michelle looked pretty in pink, wearing a suit from her own Very collection. The oversized blazer is priced at £60, and is currently available in all sizes. The trousers are available to match, and they cost just £40. On the website, Michelle is styled up with a white T-shirt, but we love how she's glammed up her co-ord by buttoning up the blazer and ruching up the sleeves - we'll remember that little tip!

Michelle's blazer, £60, trousers, £40, both from Very.co.uk

Michelle's stylist, Kelvin Barron, posted a photo of his famous client on his Instagram account, and captioned it: "Pink isn't a colour, it's an attitude," and we couldn't agree more. Kelvin added some stylish accessories to Michelle's bold ensemble, and they were a little more pricey than her Very range.

Michelle's Sophia Webster shoes in the gold colour-way

Her statement clutch bag is by Ela London and costs £285, he also added a pair of metallic blue shoes from Sophia Webster's SS19 collection. The blue ones aren't available yet, but we've found the gold ones for £395, if you're looking to add a little bit of glitz and glamour to your shoe collection. Michelle's diamond-drop earrings are a stunning addition to her jewellery box, and they're by Susannah Lovis.

Beauty-wise, the 31-year-old actress, looked absolutely stunning. Her hair, styled by Harold Casey was all about using Michelle's natural texture and styling with ghds, and products from The Ouai and finishing with Show Beauty shine spray. It was a different look for Michelle - a little more relaxed and care-free - but looked absolutely stunning.

For her makeup, there was no denying she looked stunning. When we spoke to Michelle recently, we asked about the type of foundation she opts for. And, well, it would appear that she has similar tastes to the Duchess of Sussex because they both love Giorgio Armani Fluid Sheer. Michelle said: "For me, I use a sheer foundation - like the Giorgio Armani illuminator foundation - which has got a little bit of coverage, but it's not too thick. And it's got a dewy finish."

Michelle continued: "I don't really like feeling like my face is caked in makeup, and it can't breathe. I have combination skin so if I wear too thick foundation, I can feel it sliding off in areas, and then I'm conscious of it all day."