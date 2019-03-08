Kate Garraway's 'bacon' dress is actually a very stylish Debenhams bargain Kate always looks great!

Kate Garraway is one of our favourite ladies on Good Morning Britain and we love her high street wardrobe. On Friday, the ITV star caused a bit of a debate amongst viewers - some said her fabulous Debenhams dress reminded them of streaky bacon. Say what?! Taking to Instagram, one fan wrote: "My husband thought she was covered in bacon, but I liked it." The cream statement maxi dress comes with light pink Zebra print emblazoned over it and maybe at a glance you could say it looked a little like bacon - but regardless, Kate pulls it off! From the Principles range at the famous department store, it is super flattering with its drawstring waist, hanky hemline, button-through fastenings and cuffed sleeves. What's more, it's priced at a very reasonable £45 and has clearly proved what a big hit it is; it has since sold out in three sizes!

Kate's dress caused major debate - but we think it's amazing!

Debbie Harper - ITV's Head of Wardrobe - put Kate's latest look together and the stylist shares her client's outfits on her Instagram account ' Debbie Dresses.'

£45, Principles at Debenhams

She updates her page daily and we love to see what she puts the ladies of GMB in each day.

Kate told HELLO! In 2018 that she likes to have fun with fashion and Debbie can always turn to her to experiment with a new look. "I can remember 12 or 13 years ago at the TRIC Awards, she suddenly said, 'Now don't be scared, bear with me, I got you a grey jumpsuit."" She explained: "Now, everyone wears jumpsuits so it wouldn't be remotely unusual, but at the time, I asked, 'Do I look like I'm going to mend a car?’ She said, 'No, you look fabulous! Put your hair up in a high ponytail, it'll be great.'"

"So I gave it a go, and actually, it was brilliant, I love it – I've still got the jumpsuit actually! It's one of my favourites, it's a grey silk. The next day she said, 'See, you should trust me.'"

