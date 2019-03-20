We love Susanna Reid's £12.99 H&M leopard print blouse Piers Morgan made fun of We think the Good Morning Britain star looks amazing

Susanna Reid always looks gorgeous no matter what she wears, and on Wednesday morning the 48-year-old wowed in a leopard print shirt by H&M which cost just £12.99! However, her Good Morning Britain co-star Piers Morgan had some words to say about her latest look - and they weren't very nice. He compared her outfit to the fictional character of Liz McDonald in Coronation Street,played by Beverley Callard. He even showed a screenshot of Susanna and the character from the ITV show, side-by-side, comparing their leopard looks. Miaow! Piers obviously doesn't understand fashion, and has no appreciation for leopard print.

Susanna looked stunning in her £12.99 H&M top

It appears that viewers were clearly on Susanna's side, taking to Instagram to praise her stylish ensemble. "Despite having to put up with Piers Morgan, you still manage to look amazing! So beautiful! Love you really Piers xx," one wrote. While another added: "OK, you don't only look beautiful in red, you can wear any colour and still shine."

£12.99 H&M

The TV host's shirt comes in 11 different shades and is the kind of number you could wear with jeans, tailored trousers or a simple skirt. ITV star Susana decided to team hers with a leather skirt and nude high heels from Zara, and we think she's never looked better.

The lady behind Susanna's outfit is Debbie Harper, ITV's head of wardrobe. Debbie - who goes by the name @DebbieDresses on Instagram - also styles Kate Garraway, Charlotte Hawkins and Laura Tobin on the morning show. HELLO! spoke to Kate, who said there is a logic with all the ladies looks. "She sorts out our clothes for the show, and she makes sure we're not all wearing the same colour, she makes sure we're all coordinated otherwise it could be a pretty hideous clash to wake up to. But we choose, we're not forced to wear something we don't want to wear," she revealed.

