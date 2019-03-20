Holly Willoughby's pink floral dress is the prettiest frock This Morning has EVER seen On Wednday's we wear pink...

March 20 signals the first day of Spring and Holly Willoughby couldn't be more delighted! The This Morning star decided to dress for the occasion, rocking a stunning pink floral dress that is giving us all the seasonable vibes. The gorgeous blonde's frock is from Ghost and costs £120. What's more, you can buy it on the NEXT online site and all sizes are currently available. Excellent news! As always, Holly accessorised with her favourite nude high heels by Gianvito Rossi and also a tiny pooch! Holly was seen cooing over a dog in her 'outfit of the day' Instagram snap. Who needs a handbag, eh?

We loved Holly's latest dress - and pooch

We love seeing Holly in pink - after all, it is one of her favourite shades and features heavily throughout her Marks & Spencer edit.

£120, Ghost Fashion

Speaking about her love for all things super girly, the mother-of-two told HELLO!: "I love pink and I think you should be able to wear pink and not just feel really girly in it, you should feel empowered in pink."

WATCH: Holly Willoughby's rainbow style

She also had some top tips for ladies that are worried about stepping away from classic black. "Stop being nervous about wearing pink! "

Stop being nervous about wearing any colour. I think we have this thing in our heads that you have to wear black because black is super super fashionable - you shouldn't be afraid of colour at all."

"Colour can really lift you I think - it's a bit like a flash on a camera, I think it sort of reflects off you so you have to find the right shade of pink for you because there's no reason why you can't wear it. Just be a bit proud, a bit bold and a bit confident - if not just wear some pink knickers." Right you are HW!

