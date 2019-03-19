Holly Willoughby's £39 tiger-print dress totally STUNNED This Morning viewers The This Morning star brings the glam in animal print...

Holly Willoughby brought out her wild side on Tuesday morning, rocking a fabulous tiger-print dress from high street store Warehouse. The £39 number was designed in a body-conscious cut and had a high neckline and long sleeves. With a skater silhouette, it's the kind of number that looks just as great with high heels as it would with trainers. We love the contrasting black and brown colourway and the way HW teamed it with super-glam black leather high heel boots by Sandro - which come in at cool £295. Holly's look was put together by Angie Smith - the only stylist the ITV star works with.

We loved Holly's zebra-print dress

HELLO! sat down with Angie recently and she told us about the women that inspire her. "I just love Eva Mendes - she is gorgeous. And Iris Apfel - she is the coolest - when you think of her, you think of her glasses." She also loves a certain Duchess of Cambridge, too. "I really like Kate's style! I think she is looking beautiful at the moment and I loved the Missoni dress she wore recently."

£39, Warehouse

Angie normally puts Holy in nude high heels or boots with some kind of height, but the stylist actually prefers a more dressed-down shoe. 'I'm all about the trainers," she told us. And refreshingly, she doesn't just covet what's in fashion. "I'm not really into trends. You just should go with what you like."

Every stylist on the job has a kit filled with pins and tricks of the trade and Angie is no different, revealing to us the number one item she can't be without. "I'm obsessed with this really good new tool actually - it looks like a staple gun. It has these plastic stitches, and if you're about to go on a night out and your hem comes down, you can literally just tack it like a nail gun, and you're good to go! It's incredible." OK, we need one of those!

