Billie Faiers' camouflage Topshop jacket is ideal for your spring wardrobe

OK, so newlywed Billie Faiers is high on life right now! Having just got married in a stunning ceremony in the Maldives, and lighting up our TV screens with The Mummy Diaries on ITV, life is pretty good! On Wednesday, the former TOWIE star was pictured with little sister Sam, leaving Heart FM and wow, we are obsessed with her camouflage print jacket.The lightly patterned, boxy-fit number may look ultra-pricey, but you will be pleased to know it's actually a £45 Topshop buy. Result! The jacket is currently available on the store's website in all sizes, but we have a feeling it's going to sell out now the reality star has stepped out in it. The 29-year-old teamed the look with a crisp white T-shirt, skinny jeans, a Gucci belt and a pair of box-fresh trainers.

We loved Billie's funky high street jacket

Fresh from saying 'I do', there's no denying the Essex native looked insanely good in her wedding dress and fans were eager to know her diet secrets. Just how did she do it? Well, in an interview with The Sun, the blonde beauty revealed how she got her waist down to just 26 inches. "I've always been about a 27 inch waist, but recently I lost a bit of weight and last time I measured I was 26 inches", the former TOWIE star said.

£45, Topshop

"This will sound weird, but I've got a hula hoop indoors, I'm really good at hula hooping, and it's great for your waist".

The reality star also revealed that she's actually found lots of other ways to workout right from the comfort of her home. She said: "I've never been one of those people who likes to go to the gym but there are always bits I want to tone like my belly, arms and legs, so I do regular squats around the house and sit-ups.I also run up and down my stairs about 200 times a day for Nelly, I just think I've been lucky because I stay really active with her."

