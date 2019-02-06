Strictly Come Dancing's Stacey Dooley wears Topshop's must-have jumper It's a winner...

Strictly Come Dancing champion, Stacey Dooley, has got her hands on Topshop's must-have jumper, and we're so jealous right now. The 31-year-old journalist, who is currently on tour with her Strictly co-stars, has posted a photo on Instagram wearing a £39 Topshop jumper which has been declared a 'trending product' on site.

The zebra print, funnel-neck design is a stylish addition to Stacey's wardrobe, and no doubt keeps her warm as she travels from city to city. If you want to copy Stacey's look, you need to be super quick because it's selling out faster than the quick-step.

Stacey Dooley posing in her new Topshop jumper on Instagram

PHOTOS: Strictly Come Dancing tattoos: From Kevin Clifton to Gorka Márquez, AJ Prichard and Karen Clifton

Stacey teamed her statement jumper with a pair of Grenson boots - the same Nanette style that Holly Willoughby couldn't get enough of while she hosted I'm a Celebrity with Declan Donnelly. The blonde haired TV favourite caused the £255 boots to constantly sell out, and it would appear that Stacey was influenced by Holly's footwear.

The model has been styled with a silky skirt and a glamorous evening bag

In late 2018, Stacey's BBC documentary, Fashion's Dirty Secrets, exposed the hidden costs of the world's obsession with 'fast fashion'. Stacey, who is a self-confessed fashion lover, reached out to a number of fast fashion retailers to participate in the documentary, but her invitations were declined.

MORE: This is what Stacey Dooley is doing next (and it involves makeup!)

The £39 jumper is selling out fast

Stacey spoke to camera, and said: "To tell people I’m never going to shop again would be completely dishonest. Of course I am. But I do recognise how powerful I am as a consumer and I do want to go back to owning clothes and loving clothes and not consuming them in the way we do now."

Loading the player...

REVEALED: Stacey's crush on this member of royalty