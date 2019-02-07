Fearne Cotton just wore the ultimate striped jumper - and it's a £15 Topshop steal What a bargain!

Fearne Cotton has been filling in for Zoe Ball on Radio One whilst the veteran is on holiday and we have to say - she may be behind the mic, but the 37-year-old is still looking pretty chic! The former Celebrity Juice star shared a snap of her and Zoe, and in the picture she is wearing a fabulous brown and purple jumper. We've tracked it down and it's from high street store Topshop, down to just £15 in the brand's mid-season sale. Mega bargain alert, right? The 70s, retro-style number looked great teamed with Fearne's funky jeans and lace-up boots. In her typical relaxed style, the TV star wore her blonde hair styled back loose with minimal makeup.

Fearne and Zoe looked very cool in their vibrant jumpers

Fearne is a big fan of bright and colourful clothes. Last month, the wife of Jesse Wood was pictured leaving the BBC studios wearing Marks & Spencer 's iconic pink, faux fur coat. The ultra-glam jacket proved to be one of the store's most popular pieces last year and luckily for us, it went down to a purse-friendly £60 in the January sale. The eye-catching design was made in the most striking fuchsia pink and had the coolest oversized fit.

﻿So we know that Fearne's wardrobe is packed with technicolour threads, but what about her home? The Calm author has just been named Dulux Colour of the Year 2019 ambassador and said her decor is very like her fashion sense.

"Our house is constantly full of people, mess and chaos and I love it!" Fearne told Dulux. "With two kids, two step kids and our many different schedules our home needs to meet all of our needs. That's why, my bedroom is my sanctuary. It's a grown up space that's calming and dreamy."

The TV star also embraces "organised chaos" in her living room, by adding trinkets, accessories and bold splashes of colour. "It’s homely but the overwhelming feeling is that I can relax here and let my guard down. It’s not a space of perfection and symmetry, it’s a place of comfort," she explained.

