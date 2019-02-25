Everything you need to know about series 5 of the Mummy Diaries Here's what we can expect!

With the hit ITVBe show The Mummy Diaries hitting our screens again soon, HELLO! exclusively spoke to the stars of the show, Samantha and Billie Faiers, about what we can expect when the next series airs on 6 March.

Bride-to-be Billie, aged 29, explained that series 5 will have a huge focus on her and Greg Shepherd's spring wedding, stating: "you can expect the highs and lows of the wedding including the dress fittings and mum-to-the-bride's dress fitting!" The mum-of-two also revealed that Greg and herself have taken up dance lessons in preparation for the big day. Talking to HELLO! about the theme of the wedding, the 29-year-old explained that the picturesque setting means there's no need for much decoration, but there was hope that her daughter, Nelly would perform The Greatest Showman.

Billie will marry Greg in the Maldives

It seems that the success of the series for the sisters will not waver as after Sam confirmed the news on Twitter, fans were quick to share their excitement. "Ahhhh yay!!! My favourite family can't wait to catch up with you all," a fan said, whilst another stated: "Excellent haven't missed an episode yet."

The reason for their popularity, seems clear, with the reality television stars explaining: "It's not like Instagram that’s all pretty and perfect…I think it's nice for mums to look at our show and think Thank God! It's not just me- the tantrums, the not sleeping, all of it!" And this series is no different with he former The Only Way is Essex star's explaining the emphasis on Rosie learning to sleep in her own bed, amongst glamorous work and red-carpet events.

Last series saw Billie trying on wedding dresses with Sam and her mum, when questioned by HELLO! what design she would go for on the big day, Billie explained that it would be something that would suit her figure. Although we will have to wait for the episode to air before we can find out her dress choice, we know it will be fantastic because of the inspiration Billie takes from her style icons, Rosie Huntington-Whitely and Khloe Kardashian.

