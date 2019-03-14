Fearne Cotton just wore £20 Topshop shoes to meet Prince Charles The former Celebrity Juice star bags a bargain

Fearne Cotton co-presented the Prince's' Trust Awards on Wednesday at the London Palladium with Phillip Schofield and wow, her look was insanely gorgeous. Decked out in a £1500 mint green Temperley gown that had a sleek black pussy bow, the former Celebrity Juice star brought the glamour as she met with Prince Charles, but did you notice her shoes? The mother-of-two rocked a pair of blush pink, high heel stamps with large pom poms at the toe, from high street store Topshop and what's more, they went down to just £20 in the brand's mid-season sale. Amazing, right? We loved how Fearne teamed a very high-end item with a purse-friendly, high street bargain.

Fearne looked stunning in Temperley - and Topshop!

Fearne's stunning look was put together by stylist Sinead McKeefry who shared a series of pics of her client's latest look.

Fearne's shoes went down to £20 in the brand's mid-season sale

We spied that Fearne wore some slogan hair slides that spelled out 'LOVE' in sparkly gems, as well as wearing a face of cruelty-free makeup from Burt's Bees, including the Goodness Glows Foundation, £14.99, All Aglow Cheek Stick, £12.99, and Lipstick, £7.99, in shade Tulip Tide.

'Love' hairclips finished the look

Refreshingly, the next day, the wife of Jesse Wood shared a makeup-free selfie of her after the awards and compared it with her uber glam look from the previous evening.

Fearne used foundtaion, £14.99, Cheek Stick, £12.99 and Lipgloss, £7.99, Burt's Bees

With her hair tied on top of her head and not even a scrap of lipstick, she wrote: "After a night of frustrating insomnia I have very quickly undone any of yesterday's glamour."

"Even with a major lack of sleep I know today will be charged by the energy and determination of yesterday’s @princestrust winners. I’m in awe of the amazing people I met yesterday and will keep their stories in my mind forever. A very special day. Now where's the coffee..." We hear you Fearne- a coffee fixes everything!

