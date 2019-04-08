Ruth Langsford's grey snakeskin shirt is the talk of This Morning The wife of Eamonn Holmes is looking as fabulous as ever...

Ruth Langsford and husband Eamonn Holmes are heading up This Morning all week whilst Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are on their Easter holidays and they kicked off Monday's show in style! Ruth, 59, decided to go for a classic look with a twist. She rocked a simple black pencil skirt from L.K.Bennett and a pair of sling back high heel shoes from Zara. But it was her snakeskin print blouse that got fans talking, and the ITV favourite told her Instagram followers that it was from Hope Fashion. The gathered neck blouse had a drawstring neckline - which can be adjusted - and it also had ladylike gathered cuffs. The statement item doesn't come cheap though; it is currently available online for £120. However, we have to point out that snakeskin print is hugely popular right now, and is a style which stands the test of time as it's always in fashion. And a blouse like this works just as well with jeans as it does with tailored separates, so you would definitely get your money's worth if you added it to your wardrobe.

Last week, we noticed that the TV veteran was open and honest about her dress size with her Instagram followers. One fan asked the TV star: "Love the skirt Ruth, I am a size 12/14 with a tummy. Is the skirt forgiving?" Ruth responded: "Yes! I'm a 14/16 and it was very forgiving!" Fans were made up with her refreshing attitude.

One thankful viewer wrote: "Ruth, love the fact you're so open about your size," and another added: "No way are you a 14/16! You look about a 12! Fabulous!!"

A fashionista for the over-50s, Ruth has her veryown fashion range with QVCuk, and she often shares the brand's latest drops with her followers online.

Big red-carpet events are what she enjoys dressing up for the most and the blonde beauty recently revealed: "I suppose I feel my most glamorous when doing a big event for work. One important industry night is the National TV Awards in January. Finding a dress for an event of that scale can be quite stressful… I try and do high street if I can, because people always want to know where the dress is from." Oh Ruth, we salute you!

