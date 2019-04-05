Charlotte Hawkins gears up for the Grand National in stunning outfit at Aintree The GMB star is ready for the races!

Charlotte Hakwins graced Aintree in style on Friday! The stunning blonde Good Morning Britain presenter looked her best in a regal blue outfit, which was put together by Debbie Harper - ITV's Head of Wardrobe. The 42-year-old wore a bright blue coat by the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite high street store Hobbs, which you can pick up for £229. Underneath the blue-ti-ful design was a turquoise frock by Fallon, and she added blue high heels by Steve Madden and a funky fascinator. Taking to Instagram, the ITV star posed with Lorraine's fashion expert Mark Heyes and wrote: "And we're off! @markheyesstylist & I at Aintree for Ladies Day coverage with @itvracing - see us from 2pm this afternoon on @itv with the team!"

Charlotte and Mark Heyes at Aintree

Mother-of-one Charlotte is a big fan of the races. Last month she wowed onlookers of Cheltenham, in a very chic tailored raspberry outfit.

£229, Hobbs

And, we couldn't help but notice that the newsreader's chosen hat was pretty similar to that of Zara Tindall's, who was also at the event that day. Made in a similar hue and also featuring leafy foliage embellishments, the blonde beauties could be sisters in their berry-toned looks.

At Ascot in 2018, the GMB star hit the headlines again with her outfit - she looked as stunning as ever in a grey and white patterned dress with a pleated skirt by Self Portrait. Just a month before, two guests at the royal wedding were spotted in the same dress! ﻿

Charlotte looked fantastic in the outfit, which she teamed with a cream hat by Cara Meehan and shoes by LK Bennett. The star was dressed once again by stylist Debbie Harper, and her makeup was perfected by Lauren Mack. She accessorised with some chic drop earrings and went for a natural makeup look. We think it's fair to say - no one dresses for the races quite like CH…

