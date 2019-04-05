Kelly Brook's £29.99 gold Zara skirt will be a sure-fire sellout This high-street buy deserves a gold star...

Kelly Brook brought her springtime style to London on Thursday, as she was snapped heading to the Heart FM radio headquarters. The Kent-born-beauty looked fabulous in a simple black polo neck jumper by New Look which she paired with a gold, satin, midi-length skirt from high street mecca Zara. The bargain separate had a price tag of £29.99 and it looked fabulous against her English rose skin. We loved how she styled it with trainers and snazzy sunglasses. Taking to Instagram, the 39-year-old's 'outfit of the day' snap generated lots of likes and comments. The TV star has amassed 1 million followers recently on the social media portal and regularly shares her daily looks.

Going for gold! Kelly dazzles in her metallic skirt

Former Big Breakfast presenter Kelly told HELLO! that she is loving her new role at Heart FM. "It's been really lovely because I feel like I have been given another lifeline," she said.

£29.99, Zara

"You think, 'Oh, that's it, maybe I had my go and it’s someone else’s turn.' When an opportunity like this comes along, all of a sudden you've got another shot. I think it's given me a new lease of life. To be doing something I love, making people feel good, is just the best. It's the best job I could ever want. I never want it to end."

The model also revealed that ahead of her new role, she lost an impressive 16lbs. Kelly explained: "I train three or four times a week, I eat vegan food… I am pretty happy with my weight now. I look at pictures and don’t think they need any editing, but I did for a bit. I think I put the pressure on myself; I looked a certain way for so long and I didn’t notice the pounds creeping on – and then all of a sudden, my jeans wouldn’t fit. I didn't like how I looked, so I just wanted to do something about it."

