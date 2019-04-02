Marks & Spencer's leopard print top is Ruth Langford's favourite buy Another high street gem for the wife of Eamonn Holmes

Ruth Langsford kicked off Monday in style - wowing Loose Women viewers with a fabulous new outfit which had a distinctive high street edge. The blonde beauty lit up the screen in a leopard print cashmere top from Marks & Spencer. The close-fitting knit was made from soft cashmere and we love the stunning animal design emblazoned on the front. The £99 staple could be worn with anything from jeans to tailored trousers, but the wife of Eamonn Holmes decided to team it with a sleek black pencil skirt from L.K.Bennett. Luckily for us, the jumper is available online in all sizes and is a great springtime buy. As always, the 59-year-old looked as immaculate as ever - her blonde mane was voluminous and subtle makeup accentuated her features.

Ruth looked incredible on Loose Women

It appears that the ITV favourite is loving M&S right now - she has worn the high street favourite almost every week in the past month.

£99, Marks & Spencer

Last week, the mother-of-one stepped out in one of M&S' most popular staples - Autograph's cashmere round neck jumper in a delicate cream.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth talks fashion with HELLO!

She teamed the look with an on-trend snake print midi skirt from New Look and neutral ankle boots from Monsoon. Talk about keeping in with the high street, right?

MORE: Marks & Spencer's latest handbag is a dead ringer for Chloe's iconic saddle bag

Everyone knows that you need a few wardrobe staples to carry you through each season and at the start of March, Ruth rocked a pair of classic black trousers by the British brand for another instalment of This Morning. The flattering high-waisted trews are the M&S 'Wide Leg Ankle Grazer Trousers', and come in at just £25 – so we're not surprised they've now pretty much sold out! It isn't just Holly Willoughby who causes a fashion sell-out you know...

READ: Marks & Spencer's sailor-style dress looks mighty like Meghan Markle's Altuzarra frock