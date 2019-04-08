Amanda Holden's £250 yellow bikini has to be seen to be believed Amanda's bikini is going to make you want to go on holiday ASAP...

The ridiculously gorgeous Amanda Holden is currently on holiday in Dubai with her husband Chris, we have been loving the holiday snaps she has been sharing with her 1 million Instagram followers. Looking happy, relaxed (and already lightly tanned) the 48-year-old shared a breathtaking picture of her donning a bright yellow bikini by one of her favourite designers Melissa Odabash. The skimpy two-piece cost her a whopping £258. Yikes! With her slicked back hair, Chloe shades and a glass of bubbles, the Britain's Got Talent star really was living her best life, don't you think? The mother of two captioned the image: "Thankyou for making @BGT the highest rated show of 2019 #cheers #bikini @melissaodabash"

Cheers! Amanda looked incredible in her yellow bikini

Fans were quick to shower the ITV favourite with praise after seeing the picture. One follower wrote: Yay! Well done! ps. You really make me wanna go for a run and do some pilates."

Amanda's bikini is by Melissa Odabash

A number high-profile followers also gave their verdict on the teeny tiny bikini. Keith Lemon wrote:"Hurrraaaah!!" Her good friend Lisa Faulkner said: "Smokin'" and Jenni Falconer added: "Check you out! You look amazing." We have to say, we couldn't agree more...

Amanda has a body of someone half her age. Instead of a gruelling fitness schedule, the blonde beauty is refreshingly down to earth when it comes to her bikini bod.

Amanda told the Mail Online: "You have to enjoy life. I eat everything. Drink everything. I had a friend once who didn’t make it to her 50s and her biggest regret was that she spent her life on a diet. I don’t diet." Instead, the BGT judge says she prefers to live an all-round healthy lifestyle rather than fall into the pattern of crash diets. She explained: "I go to a fitness camp in Portugal before the live shows. I'm a vegetarian, so for me it's lots of avocado, chickpeas, and quinoa salads as well as hikes and boxing. It's really good for your mindset, rather like unplugging your computer and plugging it back in."

