Christine Lampard just wore the khaki Zara skirt Lorraine fans always wanted

Christine Lampard's wardrobe is the stuff dreams are made of right now and we can't get enough of her incredible outfits she has been rocking on Lorraine this week so far. On Wednesday, the former One Show host dazzled viewers in a classic ensemble that we need hanging up in our wardrobes ASAP. The 40-year-old teamed a cream shirt from & Other Stories with coordinating Zara high heels and a khaki A-line skirt - also from Zara - which came with a built-in, chunky waist belt. The £49.99 number finished just above the ankle and is so flattering. This type of cut would suit any body shape and Lorraine viewers definitely agree. Taking to social media, one fan wrote on Christine's page: "You looked so beautiful this morning Christine, wearing that lovely skirt and shirt!"

Christine looked stunning on Lorraine

As always, fashion stylist Angie Smith was behind this fabulous look. The stylist, who also works with Holly Willoughby and Rochelle Humes, has a pretty stellar social following herself.

£49.99, Zara

In fact, she has not one but two Instagram accounts. One (angiesmithstyle) is full of stylish snaps of herself as well as styling tips, the other (angiesmithstudio) lists where all her clients' outfits are from.

WATCH: Christine Lampard talks pregnancy on Lorraine

For the last 12 years, Angie has made a huge name for herself, but did you know that she once worked with Dannii Minogue in 2010?

The pair worked together when she was on the X Factor, and continued to do so a year later for her style book, My Style. Angie rarely gives interviews, but she spoke to HELLO! in March about what influences her, and what fashion item she can't live without. Even though Holly, Christine and co. love their nude heels, the stylist prefers to dress down. "I'm all about the trainers," she told us. And refreshingly, she doesn't just covet what's in fashion. "I'm not really into trends. You just should go with what you like."

