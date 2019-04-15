Christine Lampard's turquoise dress she wore on Lorraine is IDEAL for a wedding The wife of Frank Lampard lights up our TV screen...

Kicking off the new week looking as dreamy as ever, Christine Lampard made us all green with envy, wowing Lorraine viewers in a stunning turquoise floral frock from high street favourite Phase Eight. The £130 number was emblazoned with a dashing floral print and had sheer sleeves and a dipped asymmetric hem. She teamed the dress with a pair of nude high heels by Gianvito Rossi. If these shoes look familiar to you, that's because they are also worn by fellow ITV star Holly Willougby and the Duchess of Cambridge.

Christine stunned in florals on Lorraine

Fans loved the mother-of-one's latest look, taking to Instagram to shower her with compliments. One follower wrote: "You look gorgeous in this dress! It always helps when you have the perfect stature and figure of course!" Another added: "Beautiful dress, beautiful lady."

£130, Phase Eight

Florals are a big feature on Christine's wardrobe right now. When she presented Lorraine last week, the Irish-born star wore lots of printed numbers - but our fave has to the bright yellow L.K.Bennett dress she wore on Wednesday's show. The £395 number may come with a hefty price tag, but it's so pretty that it could be worn again and again. Made from silk, the printed dress was bold, form-fitting and had blouson sleeves with a crew neckline.

It is currently available at John Lewis in all sizes. The 40-year-old teamed her sunshine yellow frock with suede khaki high heels and wore her trademark raven hair loose. Christine's TV looks are always put together by Angie Smith - the same fashion stylist Holly Willoughby turns to. Angie has quite the portfolio of stars right now - as well as Holly and Christine, she also regularly styles Emma Bunton, Angela Scanlonand Rochelle Humes, so you can imagine how busy she must be!

