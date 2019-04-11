Lorraine viewers are going crazy over Christine Lampard's pink leopard print outfit The wife of Frank Lampard is pretty in pink!

New mum Christine Lampard has been gracing our screens this week, covering for TV veteran Lorraine Kelly on her daily show - and we have been obsessed with her colourful wardrobe, which is brimming with high street hits. The 40-year-old beauty dazzled fans on Wednesday's show, in a bright pink, leopard print shirt and matching pleated skirt from Label Mix, a range which is stocked at high street store Next. The wife of former Chelsea footballer Frank Lampard did not share a picture of her latest outfit until Thursday morning though, as the ensemble isn't even out yet! Fans of the former One Show host's look took to the comments section, demanding to know where they can purchase the outfit, so Angie Smith - the stylist behind Christine's look - came to the rescue, confirming the ensemble will be on shelves soon. "Christine yesterday on Lorraine! Dress and skirt not online yet but we will do a swipe up as soon as…"

Leopard lady! Christine wowed in a animal print number on Lorraine

Christine and Angie go way back. "I work really closely with Angie," the Loose Women co-host explained in 2018: "and have done for a long time. She is just fantastic, she gets my body shape brilliantly. When you have a good mate who does that as a job, you are very blessed. You can say to her, 'Does this look rubbish?' and she says 'yes!' She's brilliant" she remarked. The pair are in regular contact and even do Facetime fittings when Angie is away.

WATCH: Christine Lampard talks pregnancy on Lorraine

For the last 12 years to date, Angie has carved a sought-after reputation in the world of showbiz, and even consulted Dannii Minogue back in 2010 while she was on the X Factor, and a year later for her style book, My Style.

Angie chatted to HELLO! last month and told us she has not one, but two style crushes. "I just love Eva Mendes - she is gorgeous. And Iris Apfel - when you think of her, you think of her glasses." She also loves a certain Duchess of Cambridge, too. "I really like Kate's style! I think she is looking beautiful at the moment and I loved the Missoni dress she wore recently."

