Christine Lampard just dressed head-to-toe in Kate Middleton's favourite brand Christine channels her inner duchess...

We are dotty about Christine Lampard's latest outfit she wore on the Lorraine show - and it comes entirely from the high street. And it's not just from any old high street store either - it's the Duchess of Cambridge's fave place to shop, L.K.Bennett. Christine dazzled viewers in a navy blue and white polka dot, pussy-bow blouse by the British brand, which retails at £185.00. The oversized bow at the collar gives the number a really fancy edge and she added a pair of black tailored trousers from the store, which has a price-tag of £165. The mother-of-one finished the look with a pair of navy blue high heel stiletto shoes, which also set her back £195. Pricey, yes, but this outfit will absolutely stand the test of time - just when are polka dots not in fashion, eh?!

Christine looked incredible in her L.K.Bennett outfit

It is a well-known fact that Duchess Kate won't shop for nude high heels anywhere other than L.K.Bennett - having worn the brand's £195 Sledge high heel pumps constantly from 2011 to 2014. Since then, the mother of Prince George, five, and Princess Charlotte, three, and baby Prince Louis, has worn a variety of dresses from the luxury high street brand and has also carried several clutch bags.

£185, L.K.Bennett

in February, the royal looked stunning on an official visit to a primary school in Enfield, North London, wearing the 'Marissa' black suede ankle boots from the brand, which came in at £199 in the mid-season sale. And what's more, the boots have a heel height of a whopping 9cm, which made Kate almost 6 feet tall in them!

MORE: Duchess Kate's best fashion moments in LK Bennett

We all know that great minds think alike - it's not just the 37-year-old who loves the store, the founder - Linda Bennett OBE - designed the Duchess of Cornwall’s wedding shoes for her marriage to Prince Charles in 2005.

READ: Christine Lampard's turquoise dress she wore on Lorraine is IDEAL for a wedding