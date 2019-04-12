Christine Lampard dazzles Lorraine viewers with an unbelievable yellow check dress We need this high street frock, ASAP!

Christine Lampard wowed viewers of the Lorraine show on Friday morning, in the most fabulous yellow check dress. The stunning number certainly packed a punch with its bright tones and she paired it with her favourite nude high heels by Gianvito Rossi - the same pair loved by Holly Willoughby and the Duchess of Cambridge. The dress itself is from high street store Whistles and comes in at £169. The printed checks give the whole look a springtime feel and we love the midi length and waist-tie detail. The floaty number could be styled up with white trainers or heels - like Christine - and could be worn to the office, a party or even for date night. It's currently available online in all sizes and has great reviews on the store's online site.

Christine brought the sunshine in her yellow dress

On Thursday, the mother-of-one decided to channel her inner Pretty Woman, rocking a brown and white polka dot jumpsuit by Zara, which looked very much like the famous polo dress Julia Roberts' character of Vivienne wore in the iconic film.

£169, Whistles

The loose-fitting all-in-one had lovely short sleeves and the ITV favourite added a matching belt and high heel shoes, also by the Spanish high street store. Fans loved Christine's look, and took to the comments section of Instagram to shower her getup with praise. One fan said: "You always look stunning! I've loved all your outfits this week x."

Loading the player...

Looking coiffed and gorgeous, the 40-year-old's makeup was applied by Helen Hand, who coincidentally, also applies Lorraine Kelly's makeup.

The MUA often shares the items she uses on her clients and last month shared a snap of Christine's makeup bag. We spied Fenty Beauty's Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter Duo, a tube of YSL mascara, a pot of Charlotte Tilbury's famous Magic Cream, translucent powder, and two eye-shadow quads from Tom Ford, as well as the Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm. Fancy!

