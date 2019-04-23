Amanda Holden's little black sequin dress is seriously chic - wait until you see it The BGT judge looked hot to trot!

Amanda Holden is quite the glam dresser and never fails to glam up for TV appearances as well as the red carpet. On Saturday, the Britain's Got Talent host shared an amazing behind-the scenes picture of her latest shoot, in which she dazzled in a sequin mini dress by Alexandre Vauthier. The tiny number had an asymmetric neckline, a ruffle at the waist and was majorly small in size. However the TV presenter pulled it off with ease - and so she should, with amazing legs like hers! The TV judge teamed the look with a pair of strappy black sandals and left her long hair loose. The glittering snap was taken from the back and amassed over 28,000 'likes' and plenty of comments on Instagram. One of her 1 million followers wrote: "Absolutely stunning!" And quite frankly, we couldn't agree more.

Behind the look was the blonde beauty's trusted stylist Karl Willet who dreams up everything that she wears. The talented professional also works with Beverley Knight and Jennifer Hudson. Not a bad list of clients, right?

The 48-year-old decided to have a major wardrobe spring clean last week, enlisting the help of The Style Sisters, who gave her huge wardrobe a serious tidy up.

Essex-based stylists Gemma and Charlotte were behind the epic tidy up and the duo revamped Amanda's entire wardrobe in just a few days, and shared pictures of her wow-worthy shoe room, which featured shelves and shelves of the chicest high heel shoes you've ever seen.

The pair posed with the BGT star afterwards and wrote: "It was an absolute pleasure to restyle the beautiful @noholdenback wardrobes yesterday. The room wasn’t massively disorganised however it needed refining and it needed more structure. We categorised, colour co-ordinated and gave everything a home!"

