Amanda Holden's black personalised pyjamas are almost too chic for bedtime

Does Amanda Holden ever have a day off from looking uber glam? On Tuesday, the Britain's Got Talent star shared a video of her enjoying Pancake Day, and we couldn't help but notice a) her impressive skills at tossing a pancake and b) how incredible her silk black PJs were! We've done some hunting around and we have tracked down where you get yourself a pair. The mother-of-two is wearing pyjamas by HA Designs and they come in black and white, grey, pink and plain white and you can even have your initials stitched on the front pocket. The entire set costs £53 and they are the epitome of comfy glam.

This isn't the first time the ITV favourite has given us sleepwear envy. Back in January, the 48-year-old had a post-Christmas getaway to the Ritz Carlton in Bahrain for New Year and she shared lots of adorable pictures of her family enjoying the exotic trip.

We particularly loved the pictures of her girly sleepover she had with her daughters. Amanda cuddled up with Lexi, 12 and Hollie, six, in a intimate family shot and all three gals were pastel pink PJs, also from HA designs.

Ok, so her laid-back duvet day attire might be getting us going right now, but let's not forget that AH is the Queen of the red carpet too.

Last week the BGT judge stepped out in a Safiyaa black jumpsuit that had a white sash detail at the waist. Amanda teamed it with killer high heels and diamond earrings.

Giving a shout out to her glam squad on Instagram - AH credited stylist Karl Willet, hairdresser Miley Dash and makeup artist Karin Darnell for creating her look, and the blonde beauty has never looked better.

