Need a striped dress? You will love Amanda Holden's bargain Zara find

Amanda Holden shared a very sexy snap on her Instagram account on Wednesday and in it , the Britain's Got Talent star posed with a cheeky mask and the cutest Zara mini dress that turns out to be the bargain of the week! The fancy striped number cost a purse-friendly £29.99 from the high street Mecca and was made up of light blue, orange, yellow and white stripes. The satin frock had a waist-defining, built-in belt and she left extravagant jewellery at home, only adding subtle nude high heels into the mix. The 48-year-old rocked a blonde bouffant hairstyle and also sported an enviable tan. It looks as if Amanda has been away for a few days somewhere hot - her Instagram account is full of sun-drenched snaps. Jealous...

Amanda looked amazing in her Zara dress

Last week, the blonde beauty celebrated her birthday with a night out on the town in London and certainly dressed to impress, in a show-stopping, off-the-shoulder gown by Alexis Mabille. You can purchase the £1521 number from Harrods and it's quite the party piece.

£29.99, Zara

The slinky design was made in a silk-blend fabric, and was cut in a mini-length style with delicate pleating and a big satin bow at the back. Going for a neckline that the Duchess of Sussex would love, it featured an off-the-shoulder cut that accentuated her décolletage. The ITV favourite decided to go all-out with the glam - she added black strappy sandals and added smokey eye makeup.

When you have a birthday bash, all your need is your girls, right? The mother-of-two had quite the girl gang with her as she visited Quaglinos - a glittering eatery in Mayfair.

Amongst her guests was Tamzin Outhwaite, Lisa Faulkner, Angela Griffin, Myleene Klass and Sarah Parish. Amanda shared an epic group snap on Instagram. She wrote: “Had the best early birthday dinner with these magical strong girls among others! .. x"

