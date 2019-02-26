Amanda Holden's monochrome jumpsuit is too chic for words What a look!

Is there any trend that Amanda Holden can't pull off? Answers on a postcard! The stunning Britain’s Got Talent star looked incredible as she filmed the new ITV show and her latest outfit really is top class. The 48-year-old stepped out in a black jumpsuit that had a white sash detail at the waist and it was by high end designer Safiyaa. Amanda teamed it with killer high heels and diamond earrings. Giving a shout out to her glam squad on Instagram - AH credited stylist Karl Willet, hairdresser Miley Dash and makeup artist Karin Darnell for creating her look.

Although the mother-of-two tends to rock designer threads on the red carpet and when she is on our TV screens, she is still a big lover of the high street; particularly Zara. Last week, Amanda wowed her almost 1 million Instagram fans with a striped dress from the Spanish brand that set her back just £29.99.

Amanda's jumpsuit is by Safiyaa

The fancy number was made up of light blue, orange, yellow and white stripes with a waist-defining, built-in belt and she left extravagant jewellery at home, choosing to sport subtle nude high heels instead. As always, her blonde locks looked coiffed and she sported an enviable tan - left over from her recent sun-drenched trip with her family.

It has just been announced that the TV star will star in the next series of Celebrity Apprentice, alongside Ayda Field, Kelly Hoppen, Tamara Epson and Rachel Johnson. Filmed in aid of Comic Relief, the five women will compete against the men's team, which includes Rylan Clark-Neal, Russell Kane, Richard Arnold, Sam Allardyce and Omid Djalili.

Although we can’t wait for the show, we can’t help but be excited to see what work-wear staples Amanda will wear onscreen! We can envisage a sea of pencil skirts, high heels and smart blazers...

