Holly Willoughby gives us all a lesson on how to pull off a mini dress

Holly Willoughby embraced the warmer weather on Monday morning, wowing viewers in the prettiest mini dress from French Connection. The 38-year-old's fancy floral frock cost £95 and she teamed it with a  wine coloured belt. The shift-style number had a tie neckline and we love the distinctively vintage vibe. Keeping up with the matchy-matchy theme, HW added burgundy shoes by Gianvito Rossi and wore her gorgeous blonde hair in a lightly tousled style. We also spied that her complexion still looked lightly tanned - the result of Maldives trip during the Easter holidays perhaps? Jealous, us? Never...

Last week we saw the ITV favourite rock something very unexpected - a pair of leggings!  Despite being dressed down in her gym kit, the mother-of-three managed to look ultra-chic in her black leggings, a black top and a denim jacket wrapped around her waist. She completed her off-duty appearance with a pair of oversized sunglasses.

The Celebrity Juice host has wowed fans with her weight loss in recent years, but has chosen not to discuss her 'weight loss secret' for a very important reason.

Speaking to The Sunday Times magazine, the I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here….. co-host said: "I very deliberately don't talk about it. Just because I don't think it's helpful to the conversation, for women generally. As long as you are healthy and happy, that's really all that matters. 

"Everybody knows what leads to a healthy lifestyle, but it's not up to me to give you a blow-by-blow account of what I've eaten that day. It's not helpful, and it's not what's important."

