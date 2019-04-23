Holly Willoughby and Christine Lampard's Zara high heels are selling like hot cakes Get these high street shoes before they go...

Holly Willoughby returned to This Morning with a bang on Tuesday, having just got back from a sun-drenched trip to the Maldives. Jealous much?! We loved her latest comeback look; she rocked the prettiest white and pink midi dress by Marcus Lupfer. But did you notice her high heels? The expensive-looking shoes looked like they could be part of her designer collection

(HW is often seen in Gianvito Rossi and Charlotte Olympia heels) but no, they actually came straight from Zara. The £49.99 nude shoes were made in a trendy caged-style and are perfect for a party.

Holly looked stunning in her pink Marcus Lupfer frock and Zara heels

They do say that great minds think alike, and it's not just mother-of-three Holly that has been spotted in these high street gems, but fellow ITV star Christine Lampard too! The wife of former Chelsea footballer Frank stood in for Lorraine Kelly last week and wore the very same pair of shoes three days running.

Christine Lampard aslo has the same shoes

Both Christine and Holly are styled by the same lady - Angie Smith - so it makes perfect sense that the stars double up with their attire from time to time.

£49.99, Zara

Although Angie has a fail-safe formula when it comes to her clients wardrobes, her own look is surprisingly low maintenance. Preferring a more dressed-down shoe, she told HELLO! 'I'm all about the trainers!"

And refreshingly, she doesn't just covet what's in fashion. "I'm not really into trends. You just should go with what you like," she advised.

Every stylist has a kit brimming with clever gadgets, and Angie also revealed to us the number one item she can't be without. "I'm obsessed with this really good new tool actually - it looks like a staple gun. It has these plastic stitches, and if you're about to go on a night out and your hem comes down, you can literally just tack it like a nail gun, and you're good to go! It's incredible." We are so googling that one….

