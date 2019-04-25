Holly Willoughby's green polka dot dress is unbelievably chic What a frock!

We all know that Holly Willoughby heads up This Morning from Monday through to Thursday, and she often leaves her best outfit until last. This week was no different - the blonde beauty stepped out in a green dress from high street store & Other Stories, and it was emblazoned with this season's hottest print - the polka dot. The frock retails at £95 and is of the midi variety, with a button-up finish, a pointed collar, a flowing A-line skirt and a defining waist tie. The 38-year-old teamed her look with a pair of classic nude high heels from Office.

HW's beloved nude high heel shoes are a style she rocks daily. The blonde beauty flits between her designer £500 Gianvito Rossi pair (also owned by the Duchess of Cambridge) and her more affordable Office stamps, which retail at an affordable £69. The 'On to Point' court shoes come in a variety of colours and textures - 17 to be exact.

The nude colourway are arguably the brand's most popular shoe, worn by an abundance of TV personalities, including Lorraine Kelly and Christine Lampard. The style regularly sells out which proves that we all just love affordable accessories, no matter what budget.

Although the mother-of-three never puts a foot wrong when it comes to her never-ending wardrobe, there's a rule that is very important to her, and we think you will be able to relate.

Telling HELLO! in 2018, the TV star remarked: "I've got to be comfortable, gone are the days where I put something on and I'm forever tucking it in or pulling it down - I can't bear that. That drives me bananas! There's not enough time in the day to be tucking yourself in two thousand times."

