Holly Willoughby's rainbow tartan skirt has sent This Morning viewers wild We are over the rainbow with HW's latest look...

Holly Willoughby - we've missed you! The 38-year-old has finally returned from her Easter Maldives trip with an enviable tan and a whole new wardrobe to boot. On Wednesday, the blonde beauty stunned her Instagram fans with a lovely coordinated outfit - consisting of a pastel pink top from luxury high street brand Jigsaw, and the tartan skirt of dreams from one of the Duchess of Sussex's favourite stores, J.Crew. The rainbow-toned, pleated midi skirt had a lovely streamlined effect and we love the selection of colours running through it. A pricey buy at £165.00, but this kind of look could be worn both to the office or even a garden party. As always, This Morning viewers went crazy over the skirt, taking to social media to shower her with compliments. One follower wrote: "This is the most fabulous outfit Holly!"

Holly looked terrific in tartan

The mother-of-three is a big power player on Instagram - she now has a whopping 5.4 million followers. But she tries not to let all the attention get to her.

£165, J.Crew

The Celebrity Juice star told HELLO! "It's really weird. I like clothes - I've gone through a sort of rollercoaster with fashion really, because I find fashion quite scary. I used to be quite intimidated by it. I used to feel like I could only wear a certain type of clothing and I think sometimes you just get stuck in a bit of a rut and wear the same thing over and over again and you create rules for yourself."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby's rainbow fashion

The ITV favourite further remarked: "You think 'ooh I can't wear trousers because I've got a big bum' and you create some sort of rule book of your own and sometimes. But, you've just got to go 'right, I'm going to tear up that rule book and I'm going to experiment or I'm going to find my trouser, or I'm going to find my V-neck top or I'm going to find the place that does the perfect T-shirt'.

MORE: Best celebrity bikinis 2019: from Holly Willoughby to Rochelle Humes and Amanda Holden

"It's about finding the right things. But yeah, I've got more into it and I think as I've got older I've got used to what does work and what doesn't. I've also gotten a bit braver as well about trying different things."

READ: This Morning's Holly Willoughby looks incredible in skinny black gym leggings