Holly Willoughby's incredible beach dress has us dreaming of holidays The This Morning presenter is getting us in the mood for summer…

You can always rely on Holly Willoughby for fashion inspiration come rain or shine and her latest outfit is no different. The This Morning presenter uploaded a photograph of herself to Instagram during her recent luxury trip to the Maldives and looked like the epitome of summer. Wearing a gorgeous frilled mini dress, the mum-of-three revealed she got it from Beach Flamingo, a high-end beach line started by a former magazine editor.

Pale and ultra summery, it featured frilled sleeves and a tiered ruffle skirt with an elasticated waist. Protecting herself from the Maldivian sun Holly finished the look with a cool straw fedora that featured a black ribbon band. Annoyingly for those wanting to copy her look, you may have to start saving. The White and Blue Marina Dress is currently £295 online but if you do feel like splashing out, it is available in all sizes XS to L.

Clearly a huge fan of the brand, Holly also wore another beautiful outfit by Beach Flamingo on the holiday too. Feminine and light, she opted for the Tropical Fever lilac top and shorts combination. The bandeau top, which costs £88, featured a gorgeous tie front and the shorts, which are currently out of stock (we'll put it down to the Holly effect!), are high waisted and have a matching tie at the front too.

Returning to This Morning, her next look isn't likely to be quite as carefree but if the weather continues as it has done over the Easter Weekend, no doubt Holly will be providing more summer outfit goals sooner rather than later.