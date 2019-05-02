Loved Holly Willoughby's pink leopard print skirt on This Morning? There's a catch Fans of this look need to keep reading...

Holly Willoughby delighted fans on Thursday's This Morning, in the most fabulous pink leopard print skirt we've ever seen - honestly, this might be her best look yet. She teamed the midi cut number with a simple, close fitting bubblegum pink top from Mango and of course, her favourite, royally-approved nude high heels by Gianvito Rossi (the Duchess of Cambridge has a pair.) When Holly posted her latest 'outfit of the day' snap on her Instagram account, fans quickly reacted and rushed to the comments section, but they were devastated to discover that the skirt - which is by Label Mix - is not available to buy. NO! Never fear though, the brand told followers that the eye-catching design will be available to buy in a few weeks. Phew!

Holly's skirt is a big talking point right now!

It's safe to say that Holly, 38, could wear a bin bag and still look chic, but bright colours really do suit her best - particularly pink. And it's absolutely one of her favourite shades to wear - she told us so! Speaking to HELLO! last year, the Celebrity Juice star remarked:" I love pink and I think you should be able to wear pink and not just feel really girly in it, you should feel empowered in pink and it's just the perfect coat to wear with everything."

WATCH: Holly Willoughby's rainbow fashion

She added: "Stop being nervous about wearing pink! Stop being nervous about wearing any colour. I think we have this thing in our heads that you have to wear black because black is super super fashionable but you shouldn't be afraid of colour at all."

"Colour can really lift you I think - it's a bit like a flash on a camera, I think it sort of reflects off you, so you have to find the right shade of pink for you because there's no reason why you can't wear it. Just be a bit proud, a bit bold and a bit confident - if not just wear some pink knickers." Right you are, HW!

