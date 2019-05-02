Stacey Solomon's £17.99 mint dress REALLY shows off her baby bump Stacey's maternity style is on point!

With Stacey Solomon's third baby due very soon, the Loose Women star would be forgiven for feeling very uncomfortable and wanting to simply stay in her PJs but no, the gorgeous TV star is looking better than ever and we have been loving her maternity wardrobe. On Wednesday's Loose Women, Stacey dazzled fans in a lovely, form-fitting, mint-green dress which came from high street store Pull & Bear and cost an unbelievable £17.99! The stretchy fabric really hugged her baby bump and she added a pair of crisp white trainers and coordinating statement earrings. Taking to Instagram she shared a video of her look and said: "Today's Loose Women outfit is a really nice comfy, stretchy minty fresh number. And I love it!"

Stacey looked stunning in her bargain dress

We love the fact that the 29-year-old loves a bargain. Last week The former X Factor contestant celebrated her baby shower, and former TOWIE star Lydia Bright hosted the dreamy event.

£17.99, Pull & Bear

In pictures that appeared on Instagram, Stacey was glowing and gorgeous, wearing a silk pastel skirt and the cute jumper, made in ice-cream shades of lilac, orange and pink. The knitted top came from luxury high street store Oliver Bonas was marked at £10 in the brand's mid-season sale.

Stacey teamed her dress with statement earrings - get the look, £45 Toolally

Stacey is the face of Primark and the news came as no surprise to her fans, after all, she was seen in their clothes many times before she became an ambassador. Telling HELLO!, she explained: "I have honestly shopped there since I was a little girl. It's the one shop that is completely accessible as its affordable and for everyone."

MORE: 8 of the most lavish celebrity baby showers

"You can be anybody and shop there. Plus, all my best fashion bargains are from Primark. They have all the latest trends for literally a quarter of the price." Well, you can't say fairer than that right?

READ: Did Denise Van Outen just let slip Stacey Solomon's due date?