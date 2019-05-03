Holly Willoughby's gorgeous new Marks & Spencer shirt dress is bound to be a sell out This print!

Holly Willoughby may not present This Morning on Fridays, but that didn't stop her obliging her followers with an outfit post – this time showing off a brand new outfit from arguably her favourite high street store, Marks & Spencer. Unsurprisingly, her fans were quick to comment on the photo, with many disappointed to find out that the printed shirt dress is not yet in stock – as unfortunately, it looks like Holly's latest pick is a preview piece. The pretty midi-length number features a button-up collar and a retro seventies-style print, which she teamed with matching boots and a trench coat.

Fans are excited about Holly's new dress - but it can't be tracked down

The presenter captioned her post: "Off to see my girls... dress by @marksandspencer." She also covered up with a chic trench coat, which she confirmed is an M&S buy from a past-season. One fan asked about Holly's next collaboration with the brand, writing: "When's your next edit out?" while another tried to track down the dress, adding, "Gorgeous print Holly. Is the dress current season?"

While we mull over the mystery dress, no doubt Holly is enjoying her day off, kicking off the weekend with a girly lunch. The star often uses her downtime to show off the more affordable items in her wardrobe, since she is increasingly wearing more high-end labels and designers for her work on This Morning and Celebrity Juice. Her go-to presenting heels are her £510 Gianvito Rossi 105 pumps, and she's also loving pieces from cool-girl labels Markus Lupfer and Sandro Paris.

Pretty in pink on Thursday

For Thursday's episode of This Morning, she combined both affordable and higher-end items – with a bubblegum pink knit by Mango and a pretty leopard print skirt by Labelmix. While it's not available as yet, the brand's prices start at around £75 for a midi. We're not surprised she chose the pretty look, as she previously told HELLO! she loves to wear pink.

"I love pink and I think you should be able to wear pink and not just feel really girly in it, you should feel empowered in pink… Stop being nervous about wearing pink! Stop being nervous about wearing any colour," she said. "I think we have this thing in our heads that you have to wear black because black is super super fashionable but you shouldn't be afraid of colour at all."