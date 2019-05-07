Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx step out on the red carpet for the first time as a couple Swoon.

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have kept their romance closely under wraps for many years but at Monday night's Met Gala, the pair finally made their official red carpet appearance and they looked so great together. Despite choosing to make their entrances separately, they later posed for photographers together and were even joined by Cardi B at one point.

Looking every inch the A-listers, they both chose elegant outfits for the occasion. 40-year-old Katie opted for a stunning purple tulle gown by one of Hollywood's favourite designers, Zac Posen. A sleeveless silhouette, the floor-length dress featured a figure hugging body with a dramatic fishtail bottom that fanned out into a trail. It featured swathes of lilac, amethyst and black fabric but the most show stopping detail was the pink feather neckline. To accessorise the former Dawson's Creek actress opted for an eye-catching glittering box clutch and her beauty look was simply stunning. She wore her hair slicked back into a beautifully waved up-do, masterminded by hairstylist DJ Quintero. Her skin was flawless, her eyeshadow was pink and smokey to compliment the feathers and her lips were finished with a swipe of nude.

Looking ultra handsome, Jamie wasn't to be upstaged, opting for a dapper black suit, complete with a black tie, a cat beaded brooch and purple shoes to compliment his partner's gown.

It's unknown exactly how long the pair have been a couple but it's thought they began their romance six years ago back in 2013. Katie was famously once married to actor Tom Cruise and the pair share daughter, 13-year-old Suri, together. Jamie has two daughters, Corrine born in 1994 and Anelise born in 2009. The Django Unchained actor has never publicly revealed who their mothers are.