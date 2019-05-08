Amanda Holden's yellow sundress is our spring frock of the week The TV star brings the sunshine in glam lace number

Now this is a beautiful look for spring! The lovely Amanda Holden has shared a photo of her latest outfit with her Instagram followers and it's absolutely gorgeous. The Britain's Got Talent host wore this yellow embroidered-lace dress for an appearance on CBS News to talk about the royal baby. The star was inundated with comments about the pretty frock from her followers and replied: "Thanks for all your lovely comments about this frock! It’s @majeparis." Maje is known for its stylish designs and is a popular label with celebrity ladies, with Holly Willoughby amongst its fans. Amanda got spring style spot on with this look.

Photo credit: Instagram / Amanda Holden

The mum-of-two teamed the dress with some nude heels and wore her blonde locks in a down style, parted in the middle. Beauty-wise she went for a smoky eye and a nude lip.

Maje's midi dress in daisy guipure comes in sizes eight to 14 and is currently available from selfridges.com in the yellow hue for £315. However, we found the same dress on uk.maje.com in both blue and white colours with a 30% discount, reduced to £220.50. We love the old-school style of the sleeves and hem along with the chic collar and belted waist.

Amanda's fans told her: "Wow I really love the colour and the style of your dress, you look stunning!!" and another said, "Yellow looks so good on you Amanda." One fan wrote: "Love the yellow on you."

A day earlier, the star showed off another stunning look on her Instagram page – a beautiful red floral dress with waist tie detail and cute ruffles. Loving your May ensembles Amanda!

