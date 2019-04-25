Lorraine Kelly's Phase Eight dress is the perfect spring work look We love a vibrant frock

TV presenter Lorraine Kelly is a huge fan of knee-length dresses and the star just wore another gorgeous number. Lorraine wore this stunning jade green shirt dress with three-quarter length sleeves and a flattering waist tie to host her show on Thursday. We have to say, green is really her colour and goes wonderfully with her brunette locks. We've seen Lorraine wear a whole host of styles recently, from striped prints to animal print and even a bit of tie-dye but this latest look is a great choice for the popular TV personality - plus it's by Phase Eight, so we can all buy it.

Photo credit: Instagram / Lorraine Kelly

Lorraine's outfit is on the Phase Eight website – called the Keris shirt dress – and is available to buy for £120, with all sizes from six to 20 still in stock. The frock features a jacquard fabric, giving it a 'luxe finish'. We love the shimmery quality of the material, which turns a normal shirt dress into evening or occasion attire. It's one of those dresses you can wear time and time again, so we won't be surprised if it sells out fast.

MORE: Kim Kardashian's daughter North is so happy in mum's snakeskin boots – until it's time to take them off!

The Phase Eight dress

Lorraine's Thursday look was put together by the show's Head of Wardrobe Bronagh Webster, who is responsible for many of the host's recent ensembles. Bronagh chose some nude heels by Whistles and a simple gold bracelet to complement the dress.

MORE: Alex Jones's pink leopard print dress is SO popular right now

Loading the player...

The star's Instagram followers adored her cheerful green outfit, with one posting: "Gorgeous dress! Love the green." Another said: "Looks beautiful, I love the colour." One fan wrote: "Love that dress and colour."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.