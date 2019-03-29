The one thing you might have missed about Michelle Keegan's incredible bikini Chic AND clever…

Michelle Keegan has taken to Instagram to show off her amazing figure and make us all jealous of her dreamy Barbados holiday with her husband Mark Wright. The 31-year-old has uploaded a few snaps from her couples holiday, and has made us extremely envious over her toned figure while posing on the beach in a brightly coloured cutaway bikini - but get this, it's actually reversible. That's right, two bikinis for the price of one.

The 'Athena' swimsuit has one side that's a jazzy tropical yellow print, and the other side is plain yellow. Priced at £49, it's not a cheap 'n' cheerful buy, but considering the fact you get two different looks, you could say it's technically £24.50 per set.

Athena bikini, £49, Sian Marie

Another interesting fact for you - Michelle's bikini was by Apprentice winner Sian Marie, and she has a lot of celebrity fans. From Love Island stars like Georgia Steel and Kaz Crossley to Rio Ferdinand's wife-to-be, Kate Wright.

The Our Girl star posted two photos from the beach - one of just her, and another with her and Mark, who also had a pair of jazzy neon swim shorts on from his Matalan collection. You won't miss this pair walking along the beach, that's for sure!

The pair are clearly having a fabulous time together judging by Mark's caption. It read: "Caribbean nights are the best nights @sandals_uk #ad #barbados #relax#rumpunch."

It's likely that Michelle has ditched the heavy makeup on her vacay as she once told HELLO! that she tends to keep her look natural while on holiday. "I don't really like feeling like my face is caked in makeup, and it can't breathe. I have combination skin so if I wear too thick foundation, I can feel it sliding off in areas, and then I'm conscious of it all day."

But she does mix up her beauty products depending on the time of year. "In the summer, I'd wear something like a Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturiser - the oil-free one, it's really good. I do wear a lot less makeup in the summer, definitely - mainly because you've got a bit of a base tan. Obviously, when it is summer, I wear SPF. If I'm on a beach holiday I wear no makeup, and I just have my Nouveau Lashes LVL."