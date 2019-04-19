Alex Jones is summer ready in a beautiful floral dress by Marks and Spencer – and it's only £35 It's going to be a sell-out

We absolutely love this summer dress on The One Show host Alex Jones. The star is pregnant with her second baby and has been wearing some stunning patterned dresses lately. On Thursday, the mum-of-one shared a snap of herself in this gorgeous floral frock on her Instagram Stories, writing that the dress is 'a goodie for the summer." The outfit is by high street favourite Marks and Spencer and retails at just £35. It won't be long before the remaining stock is snapped up now that Alex has worn it, so hotfoot it to the store if it takes your fancy.

Photo credit: Instagram / Alex Jones Thomson

Alex's cute outfit is called the Floral Print Button Front Waisted Dress and is still available in sizes 8-24 online. We adore the romantic red flowers on the white fabric combined with the pretty ruffled detail. Those three-quarter length sleeves make it the perfect dress for sunny spring or summer days.

The presenter, who shares two-year-old son Teddy with her husband Charlie Thomson, teamed the dress with some leather ankle boots and a coordinating bag and wore her hair in a relaxed down style.

Photo credit: Instagram / Alex Jones Thomson

Two days earlier, Alex wowed in another gorgeous dress from the high street, this time by Zara. The star shared a picture of the dress on her Instagram Stories and we instantly loved it. The black and white polka dot frock is currently on sale for £39.99.

Loving your spring style Alex!

