Gemma Atkinson shows off her incredible pregnancy curves in skin-tight black dress

Wow! Gemma Atkinson looks sensational in a new photo shared on social media. The actress, who is expecting her first baby with Strictly dancer Gorka Marquez, proudly showed off her growing bump on her Instagram page on Friday. She wrote: "Who ate all the eggs?! First Easter where I actually look like an Easter Egg and I bloody love it!" She's a woman after our own hearts. We think Gemma looks absolutely stunning in her skin-tight black dress which hangs snugly over her beautiful bump. The star loves to stay in shape and her toned physique was clear to see.

Photo credit: Instagram / Gemma Atkinson

Gemma's Instagram followers thought she looked amazing in the outfit and showered her with compliments. One posted: " You look amazing, what a gorgeous bump xx." Another commented: "Loving how real you are about the pregnancy looking amazing." There was plenty of speculation as to the sex of the couple's baby, as one followers wrote: "You look amazing, I reckon that's a baby boy bump," and another, "That looks like a little girl bump."

Gemma recently shared her thoughts on getting back into shape after her baby is born. She posted: "I’ve been thinking a lot about my training post-baby recently, and mentally forming a plan as to what I want to do. Loads of you have asked me about it so I’ve decided to do another journey with Evil Steve at UP again. Last time I loved it not only physically but mentally too. It made me feel great & I want to have as much energy and be the best mum possible for my new baby meaning I need to mentally feel good."

The star added that she's not putting a time scale on when she'll start training after the birth as she doesn't want that pressure.

She continued: "What I have decided though is, when I’m ready I’m going to do 2 sessions a week with Evil Steve in the gym. Alongside that I’ll attempt 3 home sessions using meals from my book (link in bio) and my online program. These home sessions will be depending on how I feel and most importantly how my baby is doing. I’m excited to get stuck back in again!"

